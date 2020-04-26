Left Menu
COVID-19: Arsenal players set to resume training under strict measures

The English Premier League club Arsenal's players will return to training at its London Colney training ground on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

26-04-2020
Arsenal logo . Image Credit: ANI

The English Premier League club Arsenal's players will return to training at its London Colney training ground on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the players will have to adhere to the social distancing norms.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times," Goal.com quoted club's spokesperson as saying. "All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home," the spokesperson added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so". The deadly virus has claimed at least 200,000 lives worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

