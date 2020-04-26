Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everton 'appalled' by Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:13 IST
Everton 'appalled' by Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown

Everton said they are "appalled" at one of their players widely reported to be Italian international Moise Kean hosting a house party contravening the social distancing measures recommended by the British government due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-year-old striker filmed himself hosting the party, the Daily Mirror reported.

The Mirror says Kean sent video clips to a private Snapchat group, with the footage showing female guests giving lap dances. The caption on one picture was labelled 'quarantine clean'.

Everton issued a statement expressing their fury at the player's actions -- they did not name Kean -- on a day when the death toll in hospitals in the United Kingdom passed the 20,000 mark. "Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," read the club statement.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable." The club added that all their staff had been informed of the government guidelines, which include one piece of exercise a day and to restrict oneself to social interaction with just those of the household. "Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines -- including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home -- through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players," the club said.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them." Kean, signed for 24 million pound (USD 29.7 million) from Juventus last year, is one of several Premier League players to be held to account for breaking the guidelines. Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker reportedly broke lockdown rules by hosting a party involving two sex workers.

Tottenham's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier and French midfielder Moussa Sissoko apologised for training together despite the coronavirus restrictions. Their manager Jose Mourinho "accepted his actions were not in line with protocol" after being pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. AFP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Was not able to get into my domestic side as spinner: Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday revealed that he was not able to make it to his domestic side as a spinner and this prompted him to become a medium-pacer. Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner ...

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020