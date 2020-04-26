Left Menu
It would be 'golden opportunity' to learn from Ricky Ponting: Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma believes that it will be a 'golden opportunity' to learn from former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

26-04-2020
Former Australian skipper and Delhi Captals coach Ricky Ponting . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma believes that it will be a 'golden opportunity' to learn from former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Capitals' coach Ponting had scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No Australian cricketer has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

"It would also be a golden opportunity to work and learn from Ricky Ponting - all the players only have praises for him. I hope the team does exceedingly well when the IPL happens, and we can give the Delhi fans great joy," Sharma said during an Instagram Live session on Delhi Capitals' official handle. The 31-year-old right-arm bowler thinks that it is a great opportunity for the side to put a tough show in the tournament as they have very strong players.

"I think it is a huge opportunity for our team. We have a fantastic group of players with a very strong Indian core, and I believe our team has the right players in all departments who can help us in challenging for the trophy. So I feel our fans can expect huge things from the team," Sharma said. Delhi have never lifted the IPL trophy since the inception of the tournament in 2008. In fact, they have not played a single IPL final yet.

"I'm still excited to represent the franchise. I feel it's a young team with a solid Indian core, and I know most of the players here - like Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel - both on and off the field very well," he added. (ANI)

