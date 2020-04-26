Left Menu
Development News Edition

People started following athletics in India after 2018: Hima Das

Sprinter Hima Das on Sunday said that people in India started following athletics after Asian Games 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:47 IST
People started following athletics in India after 2018: Hima Das
Sprinter Hima Das (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Sprinter Hima Das on Sunday said that people in India started following athletics after Asian Games 2018. Hima Das revealed this during an Instagram Live session with India batsman Suresh Raina.

"In India, people started following athletics after 2018. When the Asian Games happened in Jakarta after that people started following athletics in India. Everyone knows what athletics is, whenever fans chant your name, it gives you extra motivation," Das told Raina during the Instagram Live session. At the 2018 Asian Games, Das qualified for the 400m final after clocking a timing 51.00 seconds in heat 1 and this enabled her to set a new Indian national record.

Then later in the tournament, she improved the national record to 50.79 seconds in the 400m final, but she had to settle with the silver medal. She also won a silver medal in the 4 x 400 m mixed relay event at the Asian Games, however, this medal was later upgraded to gold after the Kenyan team was suspended due to doping violations.

Ace Sprinter Das had clinched five gold medals last year. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019. She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pr...

Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

A group of migrant workers have painted the chipped walls of a school-turned-quarantine centre in Rajasthan to express their gratitude for the arrangement made for them at the facility. Seventy-four workers, who harvest crops in Behror area...

Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus - President

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020