Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Shankar terms 63* against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday termed his 63 runs not out knock against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:01 IST
Vijay Shankar terms 63* against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday termed his 63 runs not out knock against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings. Chasing 155, Shankar, in the 2017 edition of the IPL, amassed nine fours off 44 balls and remained unbeaten with skipper David Warner 69*. The duo guided the side to a comfortable eight wickets win with 11 balls to spare. Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner on the official handle of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Shankar also recalled his 95-run knock against Mumbai in the domestic circuit after the injury as his memorable inning. "Have missed a lot of games through injury, there was a domestic game I played against Mumbai and I scored 95 and the next important innings for me was that I played with you against Gujarat Lions, I got 63 not out, that was my second match for SunRisers Hyderabad," Shankar said.

Shankar last played a match for India in 2019 against West Indies at Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pr...

Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

A group of migrant workers have painted the chipped walls of a school-turned-quarantine centre in Rajasthan to express their gratitude for the arrangement made for them at the facility. Seventy-four workers, who harvest crops in Behror area...

Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus - President

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020