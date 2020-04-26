Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:23 IST
Ravi Mittal to replace Julaniya as new Sports Secretary

Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prior to this appointment.

Julaniya held the post for little more than one year after he took over as Sports Secretary in February 2019. Julaniya's biggest achievement was bringing the Indian cricket board (BCCI) under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in August last year, ending years of defiance. Ever since he took over as Sports Secretary, Jhulaniya has been at loggerheads with National Sports Federations (NSF) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

His latest confrontation with the IOA dates back to less than 10 days ago when the Olympic body accused the ministry officials of interfering in their independent functioning and infringing body saw the IOA complaining of ministry officials infringing on their autonomy. It has been learnt that Julaniya, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is expected to return to his parent cadre, Madhya Pradesh..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pipes transported on horseback to restore water supply in Shopian

The Jal Shakti Department transported scores of big pipes on horsebacks to a snowbound mountainous belt in Shopian area of south Kashmir to restore water supply after the services were disputed due to a massive landslide, officials said on ...

'Chandan Yatra', 'Akshaya Tritiya' festivals held inside Jagannath temple premises

Chandan Yatra and Akshaya Tritiya rituals marking the beginning of preparations for Lord Jagannaths annual Rath Yatra, which are held outside the Puri temple, were conducted inside the premises of the shrine on Sunday and in absence of devo...

Tamil Nadu records 1,885 COVID-19 cases

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 in the State while toll rose to 24. According to the daily health bulletin issued by the States Health Department, ...

Tune in--Community radio stations aid fight against coronavirus with local touch

Our reach may be local but not the effort in aiding the fight against COVID-19, say several community radio station managers who are operating with limited resources and broadcasting shows with a local touch like Break the fake news chain a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020