Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Bengal prematurely terminate contracts of players, citing COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:01 IST
East Bengal prematurely terminate contracts of players, citing COVID-19 pandemic

In a big blow to the players and officials, I-League side East Bengal have terminated all the existing contracts, citing 'Force Majeure' in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Left with no option, the players have now knocked the doors of the Football Players Association of India who have assured full support and referred the matter to the world body for players (FIFPro).

Confirming this, East Bengal's top Spanish winger Jaime Santos Colado said the entire team disagrees with the decision. "This is true, they have terminated our contracts citing COVID-19 pandemic (Force Majeure). The entire team disagrees with that decision, we hope to reach an agreement soon. We are working on that," the 24-year-old, who has two more years' contract left, told PTI.

Currently, several foreign players of East Bengal are stuck in India because of the lockdown. "We are trying to go home, but no club or embassy is helping us at the moment," a desperate Colado added.

Coming in support of the players, FPAI wrote on their Twitter handle: "No club can prematurely terminate contracts with players because of the pandemic. There has to be a mutual understanding and the player must agree to it. "We are in touch with all the players and will take up this issue on a priority basis with global stakeholders @FIFPro." The big blow came on Saturday when East Bengal's title sponsors Quess Corp, who have already announced their dissociation with the club from June onwards, informed the players and officials about the decision by an e-mail. Founder of Quess Corp Ajit Isaac and the company's CEO Sanjit Sen were not available for comment.

East Bengal, who are already in a team-building mode, are in talks with prospective investors in their bid to follow arch-rivals Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League from next season. The red-and-gold outfit had a patchy I-League campaign that saw them parting ways with coach Alejandaro Menendez after losing the derby to eventual champions Mohun Bagan.

They were at second spot (with 23 points) when the remaining I-League matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced nation-wide lockdown..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US economy expected to bounce back later this summer: Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that the American economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to bounce back later this summer as States begin to open up their businesses in May and June. As we begin to reop...

Mumbai Police serves notice to Arnab Goswami, 'will cooperate with investigation' says the journalist

Mumbai Police has served notice to Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami to join probe of FIR registered against him for his statement on Sonia Gandhi during a live news show recently. The FIR, by Congress minister Nitin Raut under CrPC 41a, was...

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings

Saudi Arabias King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors, according to a statement Sunday by a top official. The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging,...

Snell clinches playoff berth in MLB The Show

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell posted a 2-1 record on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot in the MLB The Show Players League. Snell moved to 21-4, while second-place Joey Gallo 19-4 of the Texas Rangers was idle.The 2018 American League C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020