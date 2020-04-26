Sports News Roundup: Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea; Smooth sailing in virtual draft as LSU talent steals the show and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Australian coach Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea

Australian Darren Cahill, the coach of two-times Grand Slam winner Simona Halep, has backed the idea of merging the men's and women's tours, saying it would make tennis simpler for both players and fans. Roger Federer called for a merger between the two governing bodies on Wednesday on social media with the men's ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and his women's WTA Tour counterpart Steve Simon both welcoming the suggestion.

Smooth sailing in virtual draft as LSU talent steals the show

The final rounds of the NFL Draft capped a smooth and generally glitch-free affair on Saturday, as the league pivoted to a virtual format for the first time ever due to the coronavirus, with coaches and prospects staying out of the spotlight and behind closed doors. Widely heralded quarterback and first pick Joe Burrow led a charge of 14 selections out of Louisiana State University, tying Ohio State's 2004 record for the most players in a single draft class, as teams scrambled for a piece of the college championship-winning squad.

Expelled from college, 152nd draft choice out for redemption

A player from the defunct XFL who was expelled from university for cheating in an online exam will now have an opportunity to forge out a career in the National Football League (NFL). Kenny Robinson was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the 152nd pick in the draft that wrapped up on Saturday, and while he has no guarantee of ever playing an NFL game, being drafted is a huge step forward.

Tampa mayor offers apology to Brady after 'G.O.A.T.' sighting in closed park

NFL quarterback Tom Brady's relationship with new hometown Tampa is back on track after the city's mayor offered a cheerful apology to the six-time Super Bowl win over an incident that saw him ejected from a local park that was closed under coronavirus precautions. Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a successful two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots, was spotted working out in the park by a recreation worker and was asked to leave, Mayor Jane Castor confirmed this week.

Eagles acquire wide receiver Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles during Saturday's NFL draft. The teams also swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers taking Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with the 190th overall selection. The Eagles elected to add Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho with the 210th overall pick.

Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murray's return from injury but it will be "a big ask" for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the start of 2019 and resumed playing doubles in June before returning to singles action in August.

New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots' NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia group's symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the tattoo on the kicker's forearm were met with criticism from NFL fans and the Marshall University prospect said he regretted it.

NBA: Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due to the coronavirus, doing so abruptly on March 11 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive.

Motorcycling: Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the end of June at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more likely to follow due to bans on large gatherings and sporting events.

On this day: Born April 27, 1952. Ari Vatanen, rally champion

Ari Vatanen's father died in a car crash while driving his family to a funeral when the future world rally champion was eight years old. The vehicle was new and although seatbelts were optional he had fitted them only the day before but was not using one. He had, it transpired, also got the day wrong and the funeral had already happened.