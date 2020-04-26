Left Menu
Mohit Sharma picks Rohit, Virat, ABD in all-time IPL XI, names Dhoni as skipper

India pacer Mohit Sharma picked swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma and current Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli in his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) playing eleven.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:34 IST
Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Mohit Sharma picked swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma and current Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli in his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) playing eleven. The speedster included former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, former South African batsman AB De Villiers, and appointed MS Dhoni as the skipper and wicketkeeper of the side.

Whereas in the all-rounders, he picked Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Delhi Capitals' player chose teammate Amit Mishra as the only spinner in the side while he opted for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Byumrah for the pace attack.

Mohit, who played his last match for India in 2015, revealed his team during an Instagram Live session on Delhi Capitals' official handle. He has played 26 ODIs for the country and scalped 31 wickets while in eight shortest-format games he bagged six wickets.

Mohit Sharma's all-time IPL XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AD de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Amit Mishra, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

