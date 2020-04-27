'I play lot of FIFA with the guys': Erling Haaland reveals lockdown routine

Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has said that he plays a lot of FIFA with his team-mates to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:01 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland . Image Credit: ANI

Germany's domestic competition Bundesliga has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haaland registered 12 goals in his first 11 games, a run which saw Dortmund reach the second spot in the Bundesliga standings and push Paris Saint-Germain all the way in the Champions League last 16 match. "I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys," the official website of Borussia Dortmund quoted Haaland as saying.

The football star also said that it is unreal for him to see an entire stadium chanting his name. "Honestly speaking, it's been one of the best moments of my entire life to date. Whenever it happens, it's simply unbelievable and indescribable," Haaland said.

"Seeing the Wall and all those fans is simply amazing. It's one of the best feelings that you can have," he added. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per CNN, Covid-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people and killed at least 206,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

