Not gutted about IPL snub: Vihari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:08 IST
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

Happy to be a Test specialist, India batsman Hanuma Vihari says being snubbed by IPL franchises this season has neither made him sad nor affected his belief that he is good enough for the shorter formats as well. Vihari was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the 2019 IPL but he didn't find any takers this season, which has been indefinitely suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I realized that when things are not in your control, you can't do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub)," Vihari said during an Instagram chat on the show 'Homerun with AV'. "My focus always was on Tests from an early age and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did," added Vihari, who kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh this season.

Vihari said he is in awe of captain Virat Kohli's work ethic and has learned a lot by watching his preparation before matches. "The best part of Kohli's game is his preparation. I have learned from him. His work ethic is also amazing," A regular in India's squad for overseas Tests, Vihari said he always tries to put a price on his wicket so that he is not left out of the team.

"I am ready to do anything for my team. I always tried to score runs, dig deep, and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I always try to do my best so that team can't drop me," said the 26-year-old, who scored a gritty 55 in the second Test in New Zealand earlier this year. Successful as a Test specialist, Vihari believes he also has the ability to do well in other formats.

"See I can't change what people think about you. I have to score runs consistently and those are the thoughts that come to my mind. "I believe I have the ability to play all formats. So that's good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it."

