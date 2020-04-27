Left Menu
Truly disheartened, sad to hear about domestic violence still existing: Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said he is disheartened and sad to hear about the domestic violence cases still happening in today's world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:44 IST
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan . Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said he is disheartened and sad to hear about the domestic violence cases still happening in today's world. Taking to Twitter, the left-handed batsman shared a video with his wife, Ayesha, where the couple can be seen practicing boxing moves. Ayesha was assisting the opener while keeping blindfold and later the cricketer assisted her. Dhawan had further advised to chose a "kind and loving partnership and say no to violence".

"While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," Dhawan captioned the post. Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had said that there has been a rise in the number of domestic violence complaints received by the commission ever since lockdown was imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The country is under a lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

