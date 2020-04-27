Sports-On this day... April 28

ON THIS DAY – APRIL 28 April 28, 1992

SOCCER - Rangers players Ally McCoist, Mark Hateley and Nigel Spackman pose with the Scottish Premier Division trophy following their 1-1 draw against Hearts. Scotland striker McCoist, who scored the opener in the 56th minute of the contest, ended the campaign with 34 goals in the competition to help the Glasgow side clinch the fourth of their nine consecutive league titles.

April 28, 1993 SOCCER - Netherlands midfielder Frank Rijkaard holds off England midfielder Paul Gascoigne during their World Cup qualifier in London.

England dominated the contest and led 2-0 through goals by John Barnes and skipper David Platt but the Dutch came back to snatch a draw in the final minutes. First Dennis Bergkamp ran on to a perfectly-flighted long ball and flicked a volley into the net and with five minutes remaining, winger Marc Overmars outpaced Des Walker to win a penalty which Peter van Vossen converted.

Graham Taylor's England failed to qualify for the tournament in the United States while the Dutch reached the quarter-finals. April 28, 1995

GOLF - Spain's Seve Ballesteros and team mate Jose-Maria Olazabal study the green on the second day of the Paris Golf tournament at Saint-Cloud, outside the French capital. They won the pairs tournament with a score of 256.

Five-times major champion Ballesteros captured a record 50th title on the European Tour the following month when he triumphed at the Spanish Open. He died of brain cancer in 2011 aged 54. April 28, 1996

FORMULA ONE - Jean Alesi of Benetton-Renault crashes into the Tyrrell-Yamaha of Finn Mika Salo early on in the European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Germany. Frenchman Alesi, who struggled with brake problems, retired from the race on the opening lap after failing to recover while Salo finished in 10th place but was disqualified after his car was found to be underweight.

Williams-Renault driver Jacques Villeneuve won the race for his first victory in Formula One, ahead of Ferrari's Michael Schumacher and McLaren-Mercedes' David Coulthard. April 28, 1996

SOCCER - Manchester United's David Beckham celebrates with Ryan Giggs and Lee Sharpe after scoring the second goal in their 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. United, who lost the title to Blackburn Rovers the previous season, took a major stride towards reclaiming their crown with the win which opened up a six-point lead over Newcastle United.

Beckham scored two goals while Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Frenchman Eric Cantona also got on the scoresheet. United would go on to lift the title and also won the FA Cup trophy to become the first English team to achieve the double twice. They did so again in the 1998-99 campaign.

April 28, 2006 CYCLING - Spain's Alberto Contador gets a kiss on the podium following the 165-km third stage of the Tour de Romandie from Biel to Leysin in the northwest of Switzerland.

The Liberty Seguros rider attacked alone on the climb to Leysin and finished 24 seconds ahead of compatriot Alejandro Valverde and Australia's Cadel Evans for the overall lead. But Davitamon rider Evans snatched the overall victory in the event winning the final 20.4-km time trial. Contador was second overall, 27 seconds behind.

April 28, 2007 SOCCER - Striker Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring the third goal for Manchester United in a Premier League match at Goodison Park, much to the displeasure of the supporters of Everton, his former team.

United stormed back from going two goals down to win 4-2 with strikes from Rooney, John O'Shea, Phil Neville and Chris Eagles and went five points clear of Chelsea in the title race after the London side were held 2-2 by Bolton Wanderers. United held firm in the next three games to claim a ninth Premier League title in 15 years and their 16th English crown overall.

April 28, 2007 CRICKET - Australia captain Ricky Ponting and his team mates celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados.

It was Australia's fourth World Cup title overall and third in succession and was achieved thanks to a brilliant 149 off 104 balls by wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, which propelled his team to 281-4 in 38 overs in a rain-shortened final. Sri Lanka managed 215-8 in 36 overs, handing Ponting's side a 53-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

April 28, 2013 TENNIS - Russian top seed and defending champion Maria Sharapova celebrates her victory against China's Li Na in the final of the Stuttgart Grand Prix.

Sharapova, who had been stunned by Li in the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier in the year, gained revenge with a 6-4 6-3 victory to capture the 29th title of her career. She withdrew from that year's U.S. Open due to a shoulder injury that prematurely ended her season.

April 28, 2018 SOCCER - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts during a 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas netted the winner, his 50th Premier League goal, to keep alive Chelsea's hopes of finishing inside the top four but the London side eventually ended fifth to qualify for the second-tier Europa League. Conte, who had guided the team to the Premier League title the previous season, helped them seal an FA Cup crown in the 2017-18 campaign before the Italian was sacked in July. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)