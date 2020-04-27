Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI delivering training equipment to athletes amid lockdown

Even as the country remains under lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India and the Sports Ministry have ensured that athletes, especially those bound for Olympics in 2021, do not lose out on their training and remain mentally focussed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:09 IST
SAI delivering training equipment to athletes amid lockdown
SAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the country remains under lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India and the Sports Ministry have ensured that athletes, especially those bound for Olympics in 2021, do not lose out on their training and remain mentally focussed. After the nationwide lockdown commenced on March 23, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Secretariat started mapping the training requirements of not just the TOPS athletes but also the core probables for Tokyo 2020.

A total of 107 athletes (including para-athletes) were mapped for their requirements towards their training at home. The equipment requirements of all athletes were collected and mapped according to SAI regional centres. Around 43 requests were received from the athletes, out of which, half of the demands have been fulfilled with the help of SAI Regional Centres, state governments and NGOs.

This is an ongoing process as it depends on the local restrictions (some of the demands pertain to red zones of COVID-19 infection). As and when the situation improves, attempts will be made for fulfilling the same. So far, wrestler Bajrang Punia has been provided with training mats and supplements.

Wrestler Sunil has also been provided supplements. 10m Air Pistol and Air Rifle Shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Panwar and Yashaswni Deswal have been provided with air pellets, templates and paper targets for their training at home.

Shooter Sanjeev Rajput has been provided a gym bicycle and a nutritionist (consulting online). Boxers Lovelina, Simranjeet and Ashish have been provided with physical training equipment like dumbbells, weights, barbell rods, etc.

Track and field para-athlete Jayanti Behra has been provided exercise bikes for in-house training. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested; COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: MHA

Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the country and a majority of mandis are operational now, a senior government official said on Monday. Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told repo...

Punjab seeks releases of GST arrears, grant to meet revenue shortfall

Flagging the fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again on Monday sought the release of GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. In a written submission to the Union ...

Blast from the past: old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown month

Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the...

Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020