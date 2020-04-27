Left Menu
Ward announces retirement after 11 NHL seasons

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:37 IST
Joel Ward retired from the NHL on Monday after 11 seasons with four teams. The 39-year-old veteran made the announcement in an article titled "726" in The Players' Tribune, signifying the number of games he played from 2006-18 with the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks.

"I know I didn't play the last two years, but I tried. I did. I wish I could have gone out in a bit of a different way," Ward wrote. "But, you know, just thinking about it all -- all 726 games -- I realized something. Who am I to wish for any more time? I got what I wanted. I'm one of the lucky ones." Ward finished his career with 304 points (133 goals, 171 assists) and 261 penalty minutes.

He last appeared in the NHL with the Sharks in 2017-18, tallying five goals and seven assists in 52 games. Ward set career highs with 24 goals and 25 assists while playing all 82 games for the Capitals in 2013-14.

He went to the playoffs seven times, reaching the Stanley Cup Finals with San Jose in 2015-16 and losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. --Field Level Media

