Covid-19 lockdown: Mary Kom shares fitness message with fans

'Work out, eat well and be patient', said Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday while giving out a fitness message to her fans during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:57 IST
Indian boxer Mary Kom (Photo/ Mary Kom Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

'Work out, eat well and be patient', said Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday while giving out a fitness message to her fans during the lockdown. As India in under lockdown until May 3 to contain coronavirus, athletes have been forced to maintain their fitness at their respective homes. The six-time World Champion, Kom, took to Twitter and shared pictures of her training at her home.

"Work out. Eat well. Be patience. Your body will reward you. #FitIndia #fitindiamovement #StayAwareStaySafe," she captioned the post. The corona cases on Monday soared to 28,380 with 1,463 new cases and 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening.

The total coronavirus cases in India are inclusive of 6,361 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 886 deaths. At present, there are 21,132 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

