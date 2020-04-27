Left Menu
Report: Jets to exercise fifth-year option on S Adams

Updated: 27-04-2020 23:25 IST
Report: Jets to exercise fifth-year option on S Adams

The Jets plan to exercise the fifth-year option of safety Jamal Adams, the New York Daily News reported on Monday. Adams would collect over $9.8 million under the option, which is equal to this year's transition tag for safeties because he was selected in the Top 10 of the 2017 NFL Draft. Adams is a two-time Pro Bowl selection since being taken by New York with the sixth overall pick in 2017.

The 24-year-old Adams is not expected to take part in the Jets' virtual offseason program that began on Monday, per coach Adam Gase. "With Jamal, this is voluntary," Gase said of the offseason program that will include two-hour meetings four times a week. "That's just what it is. It's one of those things that guys have a choice if they want to do this, they can. If they don't, it's just what it is. That's the CBA rules and there's nothing that we can really do about that."

Adams recorded 75 tackles and returned his lone interception for a touchdown in 14 games last season. He has 273 tackles, 12 sacks and two picks in 46 career games with the Jets. --Field Level Media

