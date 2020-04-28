Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers return $4.6.M loan meant for small businesses

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 05:01 IST
Lakers return $4.6.M loan meant for small businesses

The Los Angeles Lakers have returned $4.6 million received from a federal program designed to help small businesses survive the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets reported Monday. The Paycheck Protection Program, established by the Small Business Administration, was depleted of its initial $349 billion pool quicker than the government anticipated. It was later learned that numerous large companies received loans from the program ahead of thousands of smaller businesses. The public outcry came quickly.

"The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community." Other big-name companies to reportedly receive a PPP loan and subsequently return the money are Shake Shack, AutoNation and Ruth's Chris Steak House.

The Lakers are valued at $4.4 billion, according to Forbes. The NBA suspended play March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Whether or not the 2019-20 season will resume remains unknown, and any lost games would mean lost revenue for teams.

In the wake of the postponed season, the NBA installed a program for teams in which it will extend its credit line to $1.2 billion. According to ESPN, one team has already taken out a loan from the program. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Burgers, fries and coffee: New Zealanders rush for fast food as lockdown eases

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Around 400,000...

Australia allows home visits, opens beaches as virus lockdown eases

Australias most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.Bondi Beach and two...

Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions

California will step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. Newsoms announcement came after local officials in Orange and Ventura ...

Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020