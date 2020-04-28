Left Menu
Benzema is one of the best players, says Davor Suker

Former Real Madrid star Davor Suker has said that he has no doubt that France's Karim Benzema is one of the best players in the world right now.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:54 IST
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Image Credit: ANI

Former Real Madrid star Davor Suker has said that he has no doubt that France's Karim Benzema is one of the best players in the world right now. Benzema has been with Real Madrid since 2009 and has made over 500 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He has managed to score 19 goals in 36 matches this season to lift Real Madrid to the second place in the La Liga standings. "I like the way that he plays and there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world. I like him as a number nine. Today, he is in the history of Real Madrid," Goal.com quoted Suker as saying.

Suker won La Liga and the Champions League during a three-year stint with Real Madrid before joining Arsenal in 1999. Earlier this month, Benzema that said that he wants to return to his home side Lyon before the end of his career.

"All I can say is that I wish all him all the best, and to score many, many goals because, in the end, the statistics are the gauge of strikers. You need to score many goals to remain at the top," Suker said. Benzema has not played for his country since Euro 2016 and has not gotten an opportunity to add to his 27 goals for the country.

As a result, Olivier Giroud has taken advantage and has gone on to become the third-highest scorer for France, managing to score 39 goals in 93 games. (ANI)

