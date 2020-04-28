Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson dies at 61

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:20 IST
Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson dies at 61

Liverpool's former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday. Robinson, who settled in Spain after his retirement and had an extensive media career, succumbed to cancer first diagnosed in 2018. He passed away at his home in Marbella.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," his family announced on Twitter. "It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you." After spells with Preston North End and Manchester City Robinson featured in the 1983 FA Cup final for Brighton, before moving to Anfield. He was part of the Liverpool squad that captured the league, League Cup and European Cup treble in 1984.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," Liverpool tweeted. "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael." After Liverpool he joined Queens Park Rangers, before ending his career with Spanish side Osasuna.

After retiring in 1989 he remained in Spain to become one of the country's most distinguished football pundits. According to Spanish daily El Pais, Robinson "revolutionised the way football was analysed".

"He was with us on thousands of afternoons of football, recounting incredible anecdotes, and showing us a way of life beyond football," the paper wrote. "Thank you Michael Robinson. We will miss you. You'll never walk alone." Robinson represented the Republic of Ireland 24 times, scoring four goals. AFP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sensex moves up 371 points in volatile session, IndusInd Bank jumps 17 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Tuesday with a dramatic spurt in private banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 371 points or 1.17 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points ...

World Bank approves $135m to boost Ukraine’s healthcare response to COVID-19

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today 135 million in Additional Financing for the Serving People, Improving Health Project, to scale-up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing Serving Peopl...

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave 1 dead, scores injured

Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020