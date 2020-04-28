Left Menu
Former footballer Donald Woan dies at 92

Former Liverpool player Donald Woan died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

28-04-2020
Former footballer Donald Woan (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Donald Woan died on Tuesday at the age of 92. "Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of our former player Donald Woan, aged 92," the club said in a statement.

During the 1950-51 season, Liverpool-born Woan had made two first-team appearances for the club. Woan's senior debut for the club arrived on January 13, 1951 when he started a 2-1 victory away at Derby County. Woan had joined Liverpool from Bootle Athletic. The former footballer also represented Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Yeovil Town during his career.

"The thoughts of everybody at LFC are with Donald's family and friends at this sad time," Liverpool said. (ANI)

