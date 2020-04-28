Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temporarily reduce county season, scrap overseas players to cut cost: Vaughan

PTI | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:43 IST
Temporarily reduce county season, scrap overseas players to cut cost: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels ECB should consider shortening the County Championship this season along with scrapping of overseas recruits for the next two years to reduce costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already suspended all cricket activities till July 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than three million people globally.

The decision means nine rounds of County Championship fixtures is lost and if the season is scrapped completely, it will lead to a loss of 85 million pounds for the counties. "You have to look at every area where you can save a few quid," Vaughan said on the Tuffers and Vaughan Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Traditionalists will go mad at this, but these are unprecedented times. "In the next two years, could you look at not having overseas players for the four-day game?" Many counties have cancelled the contracts of several overseas players, including Indian cricketers such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin, in 2020.

Vaughan, who captained England's Test team between 2003 and 2008, suggested shortening the County Championship from 14 to 10 games. "Four-day cricket costs the game ... It is a cost to the game that could, just for a couple of years, be worth reducing," said the 45-year-old, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"If you reduced it from 14 to 10 games, you'd miss the games but I don't think it would be a huge problem for a couple of years. You could go back to that in two or three years." PTI ATK KHS KHS.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France will not lift lockdown May 11 unless new virus infections drop below 3,000 per day - PM

France will not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.The lockdown being lifted on May 11 depends on ...

Bundesliga could resume in 'mid to late May', say sports ministers

The Bundesliga could return by the middle or end of May, Germanys sports ministers have said, as the league awaits the go-ahead from Angela Merkels government to resume the season. The sports ministers of Germanys 16 states met Monday and a...

Trainee IAS officers attend virtual classes, doing cleaning themselves at academy

Amid coronavirus lockdown, trainee IAS officers attend virtual classes and do the dishes and other chores all by themselves while maintaining social distancing norms during their stay at a prestigious training academy at Mussoorie, accordin...

BRICS has an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture: EAM S Jaishankar at BRICS video conference.

BRICS has an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture EAM S Jaishankar at BRICS video conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020