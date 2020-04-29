Left Menu
Gordon clears air with Wade after diss track

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:26 IST
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Dwyane Wade are putting an end to the fallout around the 2020 dunk contest. Gordon finished as the runner-up to Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in Chicago with Wade as one of the judges. Wade spent the majority of his career with the Heat and gave Gordon a score of 9 on his final dunk, which gave Jones the win.

After, Gordon recorded a track that was entitled "9 OUT OF 10" and clearly called out Wade. Wade responded on Twitter, saying "trademark 9/10, make some money off it. That's free advice that I won't charge him for it, since I costed him a mill..."

"I hear that and I kinda just am like, I think that was a response to the diss track without going back into the studio," Gordon said during an interview Tuesday on SportsCenter. "So I take it with a little pinch of salt. But it's really cool, man. Me and D-Wade, we talked a little bit about it -- he told me he liked the song; I told him I liked his wine. So everything's good." Wade, Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen and actor Chadwick Boseman were the judges on All-Star Saturday night.

Gordon said the song was cathartic, helping him process the event. "People would ask me for it, so I just gave the people what they wanted, just my perspective," he said. "I had to talk a lot about my opinion and my perspective on the dunk contest, so I thought this was a fun, creative, expressive, uplifting way to voice my opinion and tell the world what I was going through and what I was seeing on that day."

--Field Level Media

