Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos agree to terms with DT Covington

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:11 IST
Broncos agree to terms with DT Covington
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Broncos)

Unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Christian Covington agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Broncos, who waived fellow defensive linemen Deyon Sizer and Jay-Tee Tiuli on Monday.

Covington, 26, played for the Dallas Cowboys last year after spending the previous four seasons with the Houston Texans. The Vancouver (B.C.) native recorded a career-best 28 tackles to go along with one sack in 16 games (six starts) with the Cowboys.

Covington has collected 93 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 66 career games (15 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020