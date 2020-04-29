Broncos agree to terms with DT Covington

Unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Christian Covington agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Broncos, who waived fellow defensive linemen Deyon Sizer and Jay-Tee Tiuli on Monday.

Covington, 26, played for the Dallas Cowboys last year after spending the previous four seasons with the Houston Texans. The Vancouver (B.C.) native recorded a career-best 28 tackles to go along with one sack in 16 games (six starts) with the Cowboys.

Covington has collected 93 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 66 career games (15 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.