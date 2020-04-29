Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles pick up fifth-year option on DE Barnett

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:40 IST
Eagles pick up fifth-year option on DE Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round defensive end Derek Barnett, the team announced Tuesday. Barnett will be under team control through the 2021 season, with his fifth-year option guaranteed only in the case of injury.

The 23-year-old Barnett is perhaps best known for recovering a fumble after Brandon Graham sacked Tom Brady to seal the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. Barnett recorded career-high totals in tackles (30) and sacks (6.5) in 14 games last season, also totaling 22 quarterback hits.

Barnett has notched 67 tackles, 14 sacks, 49 QB hits and three forced fumbles in 35 career games (20 starts) since being selected by the Eagles with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Alphabet warns of difficult quarter as consumers Google pandemic, not shopping

Alphabet Inc on Tuesday beat analysts estimate for quarterly revenue as its Google unit posted double-digit advertising growth despite the economic slowdown from the novel coronavirus. Shares of Alphabet rose 4 to 1,282 following the after-...

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020