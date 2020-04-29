Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:45 IST
Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth $910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the Browns because he "loves" playing with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Higgins notched a career-low four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season. He has 75 catches for 1,016 yards and seven scores in 54 games since being selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Playing behind stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Higgins is part of a crowded wide receiver corps that includes Taywan Taylor, Damion Ratley, KhaDarel Hodge, D.J. Montgomery, J'Mon Moore and JoJo Natson.

The Browns also selected wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020