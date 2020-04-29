Times set for MLB The Show semis, quarters

New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil will square off with Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. in an MLB The Show Player League quarterfinal match later this week. The remainder of the playoff matchups will be determined after the final two regular-season games Wednesday night, but the TV schedules for the quarterfinals and semifinals were announced Tuesday.

The best-of-three quarterfinals will begin Friday at 10 p.m. ET with two matchups on FS1. The quarterfinals will conclude Saturday starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the first of the best-of-three semifinals to air on ESPN2 immediately following.

The second semifinal match is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The best-of-five championship series will air Sunday on ESPN, at a time yet to be announced.

Fourth-seeded McNeil (21-8) and fifth-seeded Smith (19-10) are locked into their matchup. Four other players have sealed berths in the eight-player postseason: top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (24-5), second-seeded Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo (23-6), third-seeded Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (21-8) and Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ (19-10).

Happ, who is done with regular-season action, could end up seeded sixth, seventh or eighth. He scored 78 runs, the first tiebreaker. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (19-10) also has completed his slate, and though he is tied for fifth place with Smith and Happ, he is still in danger of missing out on the playoffs due to the total-runs tiebreaker. Lux scored 77 runs.

The final two playoff spots are up for grabs Wednesday night with two matches on ESPN2. New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle (18-10, 90 runs) will oppose already-eliminated Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (14-14) at 10 p.m. ET. In the late match, Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (18-10, 96 runs) will meet already-eliminated Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett (17-11).

Giolito and Kahnle would each clinch playoff berths with wins Wednesday, with Lux getting eliminated in that scenario. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game featured one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players squared off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasted three innings, with extra innings played when needed. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings (x-clinched playoff spot; runs scored, the first tiebreaker, listed for players battling for a top-eight spot): x-1. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 24-5

x-2. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 23-6 x-3. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 21-8

x-4. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 21-8 X-5. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 19-10

x-6. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 19-10 (78 runs) 7. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 19-10 (77 runs)

8. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 18-10 (96 runs) 9. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 18-10 (90 runs)

10. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 18-11 11. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 17-11

T12. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 17-12 T12. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 17-12

T12. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 17-12 T15. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 15-14

T15. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 15-14 17. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 14-14

18. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 14-15 T19. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 13-16

T19. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 13-16 T19. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 13-16

22. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 11-18 T23. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 10-19

T23. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 10-19 25. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 8-21

T26. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 7-22 T26. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 7-22

T26. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 7-22 29. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 6-23

30. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-27 --Field Level Media