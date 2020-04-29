Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengals claim RB Perine, LB Calitro

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:26 IST
Bengals claim RB Perine, LB Calitro

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed running back Samaje Perine off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and linebacker Austin Calitro off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Perine, 24, spent time with the Bengals last season, logging five snaps on offense and 104 on special teams in six games before being cut and joining the practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December, and he had five carries for 16 yards in one game.

A former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Perine was teammates with current Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon while with the Sooners. Perine had 175 carries for 603 yards and a touchdown with the Washington Redskins in 2017, his rookie season, but he has logged just 13 carries total since.

Calitro, 26, is a former undrafted free agent out of Villanova who has started nine of 29 games over the past two seasons with Jacksonville (2019) and the Seattle Seahawks (2018). He has 85 tackles (seven for loss) and two pass breakups in his career. The Bengals also announced the official signings of 10 undrafted free agents:

Georgia DT Tyler Clark Oregon State G Clay Cordasco

Kansas State DT Trey Dishon East Carolina DE Kendall Futrell

Iowa State OT Josh Knipfel Iowa State LB Marcel Spears Jr.

Dartmouth CB Isiah Swann Wake Forest WR Scotty Washington

Arkansas RB Devwah Whaley South Florida TE Mitchell Wilcox

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

OWL MVP Sinatraa exiting Overwatch for Valorant

In a major coup for the nascent Valorant esports scene, 2019 Overwatch League MVP Jay Sinatraa Won is leaving Overwatch competition to join Sentinels Valorant team, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sinatraa led the San Francisco Shock to the 2019 Ove...

Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted...

Mexico's registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch higher after mixed U.S. corporate earnings

Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade on Wednesday following mixed U.S. corporate earnings while oil prices looked set for more wild swings as storage concerns capped optimism about easing coronavirus lockdowns.Technology stocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020