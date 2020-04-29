Left Menu
IOC sanction against Turkish athlete for failing doping test at London Olympics 2012

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) on Tuesday disqualified Turkish athlete Gulcan Mingir from the London Olympic Games which were held in 2012.

IOC logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) on Tuesday disqualified Turkish athlete Gulcan Mingir from the London Olympic Games which were held in 2012. Mingir, competed in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the 2012 Olympics, had ranked 27th. The re-analysis of her samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turabinol).

The IOC Disciplinary Commission, composed for this case of Messrs Denis Oswald (Chair), Juan Antonio Samaranch and Ingmar De Vos, has requested World Athletics to modify the results of the above-mentioned event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence. The National Olympic Committee of Turkey shall ensure full implementation of this decision. The reanalysis programme for the samples from the Olympic Games London 2012 will continue until the end of the statute of limitations period is reached in August 2020. (ANI)

