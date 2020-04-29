Left Menu
Development News Edition

#FitWithIndianFootball campaign going strong on social media

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) #FitWithIndianFootball campaign, which was started on April 2 in a bid to inspire and promote fitness amongst fans during coronavirus enforced lockdown, has garnered 1.56 million impressions across social media platforms and has seen wide participation from sports enthusiasts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:04 IST
#FitWithIndianFootball campaign going strong on social media
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) #FitWithIndianFootball campaign, which was started on April 2 in a bid to inspire and promote fitness amongst fans during coronavirus enforced lockdown, has garnered 1.56 million impressions across social media platforms and has seen wide participation from sports enthusiasts. The campaign videos have recorded a combined total of 431K video views -- an average of 86.4K views per video, along with 187K engagements in all.

The initiative was spread across two-and-a-half weeks and featured the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Jeje Lalpekhlua amongst others, showcasing and explaining exercises that one can execute at home with a football, and in the process, encouraging fans to do the same to stay fit, and healthy. All sporting activities across the globe have been suspended, including football.

Mohun Bagan has been declared as the I-League winner for the 2019-2020 season after all the matches post-March 15 were suspended. Furthermore, all second division, Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-NRL probes locked-down Cleary dancing on TikTok videos

The National Rugby League has launched a fresh probe into a social distancing breach by Nathan Cleary after videos emerged of the Penrith Panthers halfback dancing with women on Tiktok.Cleary on Tuesday was fined A4,000 2,600, with another ...

'Extreme assumptions', Irrfan is still fighting: actor's spokesperson rubbishes death rumours

Irrfan Khan is undergoing treatment for colon infection at a city hospital here and brushing aside rumors that the actor had passed away, his spokesperson said these are extreme assumptions, which are fictional. The spokesperson in a statem...

PSG could play Champions League matches abroad, says Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain will complete their Champions League season abroad if Frances new coronavirus regulations dont allow them to play matches in the country, the clubs president has said. Nasser Al-Khelaifi made the announcement after Frenc...

LEC dominates spring LoL viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship LEC, EsportsCharts announced Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020