Hussey picks Tendulkar, Kohli and Sehwag in 'Best of Enemies' XI

Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey on Wednesday picked the Indian trio of swashbuckling former opener Virender Sehwag, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current skipper Virat Kohli in his 'Best Enemies XI' in Test cricket. Hussey, who played Test cricket for Australia from 2005 to 2013, picked the Best XI of opponents he has played against in Test cricket on "The Unplayable Podcast".

The 44-year-old named Sehwag, known for his explosive batting, and former South African captain Graeme Smith as openers in the strong batting line-up which also includes the likes of Brian Lara, Tendulkar, Kohli, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara. Hussey picked Tendulkar and Kohli to bat at number four and five respectively.

South Africans Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, English pacer James Anderson and spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan made for the bowling attack. The Australian said it was difficult for him to leave out former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni. He justified his decision, stating that the dasher from Ranchi was pipped by Sangakkara based on the impact in the longest format of the game.

"I wrestled with this one between Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. But I think the latter two have got more impact in the shorter formats T20s and ODI." "Sangakkara had immense impact in Test cricket," Hussey said. Asked what it was like facing bowling legends like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Brett Lee in the nets, the former middle-order batsman said the sessions were ruthless.

"It was brutal. If you can get through your net sessions unscathed you know you can get through any thing in Test cricket." "That was real strength of the Australian team when I was playing," he added. Hussey, was part of a dominant Australian side,and the southpaw, believes "high quality training" was the reason behind the team's success.

"Seeing the current team train now, the high quality training probably sets up apart from the other countries certainly the West Indies. Have seen a couple of their training session and they are much more relaxed." "I think that has played an important part in Australia's success in the past." Michael Hussey's 'Best of Enemies' XI: Virender Sehwag, Graeme Smith, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan..