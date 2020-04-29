Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:23 IST
Great actor, great talent: Sehwag condoles Irrfan Khan's demise
Actor Irrfan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of the ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag condoled the death of the 'great talent' and wrote, "A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers #IrfanKhan."

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin lauded Irffan's skills and termed him a 'versatile artist'. "Saddened to hear about the shocking demise of #IrfanKhan. A truly talented & versatile artist and a great human being. May Allah grant him the highest place in Paradise. My heartfelt condolonces to the family & friends #RIPIrrfan," Azharuddin tweeted.

Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

