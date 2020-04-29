Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:28 IST
Soccer-Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Watford have signed Frenchman Pape Gueye on a pre-contract agreement and the midfielder will join the team on July 1, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Gueye is leaving French side Le Havre, where he broke into the senior team in the 2018-19 season, at the end of his contract with the Ligue 2 (second tier) club.

The 21-year-old, who has represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 levels, played 25 times for Le Havre this season, primarily as a defensive midfielder. "Watford is delighted to confirm the signing of French midfielder Pape Gueye," the London club said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/official-hornets-sign-gueye.

"With Gueye's current deal at France Ligue 2 side Le Havre expiring this summer, an official pre-contract agreement has already been lodged with all relevant authorities." The French government on Tuesday ended the 2019-20 domestic season due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced the suspension of soccer across Europe since mid-March.

The Premier League is suspended indefinitely with Watford 17th in the standings, outside the relegation zone but only on goal difference with nine games remaining.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea construction fire kills 38

At least 38 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Koreas worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said. They said the death toll could rise because more people could be trapped inside the wa...

Next few days crucial as Odia migrants will be returning from COVID-19 affected states: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the next few days are going to be very crucial for the state governments efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as Odia migrants will be coming back from other coronavirus affec...

States/UT urged to ensure accessibility features in PwDs centres for COVID related facilities

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for Divyangjan PwDs as per reasonable accommodation in the centres for COVID-19 testing and quarantine...

Ukrainian businessmen demand easing of lockdown and government support

Several hundred businessmen, many of them wearing protective face masks, called for an easing of Ukraines coronavirus lockdown in a protest near the government building on Wednesday. The protesters, most of whom kept a safe distance from ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020