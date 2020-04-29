Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension of qualifiers give golfers Subhankar, Kapur, Lahiri a chance to make Tokyo Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:07 IST
Extension of qualifiers give golfers Subhankar, Kapur, Lahiri a chance to make Tokyo Games

Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane maybe the leaders from India in the race for the two Olympics spots, but the International Golf Federation's decision to extend the qualifying period for Tokyo Games has now opened the road for the likes of Subhankar Sharma, Shiv Kapur and Anirban Lahiri. With the Tokyo Olympics now pushed back by a year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IGF and International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced an adjustment to the qualifying system, handing a chance to many Indian golfers who are chasing Rashid and Mane. The top Indian women players, who would have made the Tokyo Olympics had the Games been held on time, were Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. As per the announcement by IGF, in light of the one-year delay, athletes now will accumulate Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) points through a period ending in June 2021. The original qualifying period began on July 1, 2018, and, prior to the postponement, was scheduled to culminate in June this year. The IGF stated that in light of the one-year delay, athletes now will accumulate Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) points through a period ending on June 21, 2021, for the men and June 28, 2021, for the women. The field for both men and women will consist of 60 players.

The extension of qualifying period gives at least half a dozen others among Indian men and possibly one woman, a chance to bid for a place in the Games. When the IGF announced the decision to freeze rankings on March 15, after which no official OWGR-ranked event has been held worldwide on account of the pandemic, Rashid was the top Indian at 185th ahead of Mane (223rd). Chasing the duo are Shubhankar (283), Kapur (287), Ajeetesh Sandhu (354), S Chikkarangappa (383), Aman Raj (408), Gaganjeet Bhullar (418), Veer Ahlawat (448) and Lahiri (497). Barring Ahlawat, all others play on Asian and European Tours. Lahiri is the lone Indian on PGA, though Arjun Atwal, a 2010 PGA Tour winner, gets a few starts.

A win on Asian Tour or European Tour or a few good finishes on PGA, in the case of Lahiri, would bring them back into the race for Tokyo. When the rankings were frozen, the last man making the cut was Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines at 252. Among women, Aditi (148) and Diksha (317) have secured a spot each among top-60. The next best Indian is Tvesa Malik (623). The last woman player getting in, as on March 15, was Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland, who was ranked 394th.

The top-15 players at the end of the qualifying period will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top-15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top-15. The host country will be guaranteed a spot, as will each of the five continental regions.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

Hyderabad, Apr 29 PTI A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-s...

Irrfan Khan: Selected filmography

Irrfan Khan is gone but like a true artiste will live through his stunning body of work in a career spanning three decades. As his fans and friends remember the wonderful artiste and human being, here is a look back at some of his memorable...

COVID-19: Acuite Ratings pitches for Rs 11.2 lakh cr stimulus package to revive economy

A repair and revival of the economy is essential to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government should pump in Rs 11.2 lakh crore or 4.8 per cent of GDP through a stimulus package, a ratings agency advocated on Wednesday. ...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020