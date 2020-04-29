Left Menu
COVID-19: Sergio Ramos "dying" to get back on field

As the football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he is "dying" to get back on the field and start playing the sport.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:59 IST
COVID-19: Sergio Ramos "dying" to get back on field
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. Image Credit: ANI

As the football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he is "dying" to get back on the field and start playing the sport. "I can't wait to get back playing and competing. To play in LaLiga, the Champions League... and for the competitions to be finished because I've got that ambition and desire to end the season with a piece of silverware. We've got to wait for those who know about these things to make the decisions and as long as there is no risk of contagion or future spikes," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"We're going to try and kill this virus off so that it doesn't come back. But, as I say, I'm dying to get back out there at the Bernabeu, pull on that Real Madrid shirt and get back to normal," he added. Ramos said he is hoping that life returns to normality as soon as possible.

"We're dependent on what the government rules. We just have to wait. I hope that football gets back to being what it was, a sport that serves to unite people and as entertainment for thousands of people and to give people that energy and for them to get excited about their team," he said. "That's what everyone is waiting for, but it takes time and it's a process. I hope that we return to normality as soon as possible, but the most important thing is our health," he added. (ANI)

