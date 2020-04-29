Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thorn: Isiah Thomas never discussed for Dream Team

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:09 IST
Thorn: Isiah Thomas never discussed for Dream Team

Isiah Thomas calls the Dream Team omission the biggest hole on his basketball resume and insists he should have been part of the 1992 United States Olympic gold-medal roster. Thomas believes players, including rival Michael Jordan, influenced the decision of the personnel executives who assembled that team, including Rod Thorn.

Thorn was responsible for putting the team together but said on Wednesday he never talked to Jordan or anyone else about Thomas' inclusion. Thorn, who served as general manager of the Chicago Bulls when Jordan was drafted third overall in 1984, said he did call Jordan. However, Thorn said Thomas never was brought up in their conversation. He also said no other players on the Dream Team mentioned Thomas to him.

"My conversation with Michael was strictly about Michael, about Michael playing," Thorn said Wednesday in an ESPN interview. "Obviously, the committee was hopeful that Michael would play, because he was the No. 1 player in the league at that time and the No. 1 player in the world and the most popular player in the world at that time." The situation has come to light recently because of the docuseries "The Last Dance," which featured an episode on the Bulls-Pistons bad blood and will also have a look at the 1992 team that blitzed the competition in Barcelona to win gold.

Thorn said Thomas wasn't the only "great player" left off the 10-man roster. Atlanta Hawks perennial All-Star Dominique Wilkins, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller, and Jordan's friend and college teammate James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers) were also part of the cut. Thorn said there was no specific reason any of those players didn't make it, but the selection committee focused on the best 10 players.

"That's a good question, because Isiah was a great player, a fantastic player," Thorn said. "There was some controversy with the Pistons regarding not shaking hands with the Bulls -- there was some bad blood, obviously, there. ... But when we ended up going with the first 10 guys, he did not end up making the team." Thomas said Monday he would be more disappointed today to find out he didn't make the team because of the handshake controversy. The Pistons walked off the court in Detroit after a four-game sweep by the Bulls in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.

"I thought I should've made that Dream Team," Thomas said Monday. "However, I wasn't a part of it -- that hurt me. Looking back, if I'm not a part of the Dream Team because a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone's hand -- if that's the reason why I didn't make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn't selected." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs, oil … women? Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O rganized crime is mutating in Mexico as gangs who steal oil and sell drugs try a lucrative new line of work trafficking people, according to a top official fighting mo...

Mamata asks private hospitals not to refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private hospitals of the state not to refuse any patient approaching them for treatment of coronavirus infection. The chief ministers appeal came after allegations were raised th...

Children reimagine cities with paper and glue amid coronavirus lockdowns

From fantastical skyscrapers to sprawling green spaces, children are creating their own cities while under lockdown, using designs from a renowned British architecture studio.Foster Partners project, which includes drawing trees and buildi...

Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chief

A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly uploading a derogatory postagainst Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCPsupremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, apolice official said on WednesdayThe accused ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020