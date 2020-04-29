Left Menu
Molina wants to play in 2021, willing to leave Cardinals

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:58 IST
Yadier Molina wants to play in 2021, even if it means leaving the St. Louis Cardinals. Molina is entering the final year of his contract and turns 38 in July. He said last season that he planned to continue playing for the Cardinals, but wouldn't move away from St. Louis after the 2020 season.

And then the coronavirus pandemic happened. "I previously said that, if it wasn't with St. Louis, that I would go home. If we were unable to come to an extension agreement, that I would retire. But the situation with this pandemic has changed everything. Right now, I'm thinking of playing two more years," Molina told ESPN. "Obviously, St. Louis is my first option. But if they don't sign me, then I'm willing to go into free agency. This situation has changed my mentality and all I want to do is play."

Molina, a nine-time All-Star, said he and all players are concerned about the viability of baseball being played at all in 2020. That uncertainty fully shifted his approach. Molina said he came into spring training thinking it was a "50-50" proposition he could retire after the 2020 season. At the moment, he's planning to play two more years, he said.

"Not now," said Molina, who is entering his 16th full season in St. Louis. "The most important thing right now is people's health and getting past this pandemic. It's a very difficult situation. After we accomplish that, after we're able to start the 2020 season, then I'd like to have that conversation." Molina is 17 games shy of 2,000 in his career. He also is 37 away from 2,000 hits.

"The reality is that this business is difficult for a 38-year-old catcher; my window is smaller," said Molina. "But I feel ready to keep on playing. I'm in good physical shape. My knees are good; my mind is great. Physically, I'm fine. That's why I've made the decision to play two more years." --Field Level Media

