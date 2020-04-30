Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former US Olympic gymnastics coach Haney suspended 8 years

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:23 IST
Former US Olympic gymnastics coach Haney suspended 8 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. Olympic coach Maggie Haney has been suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes. USA Gymnastics confirmed the penalty in a statement Wednesday.

The decision came after two months of hearings that included Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testifying against her longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker writing a letter critical of Haney. "The independent hearing panel -- comprised of three members of the gymnastics community, including an attorney, a club owner, and a former national team athlete -- found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies," USA Gymnastics said in the statement.

Haney is suspended from membership and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs for eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, USA Gymnastics said Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses." "The ruling is regrettable but in no way surprising considering the heavy-handed nature of the investigative and hearing process," Russell Prince, Haney's attorney, told the Southern California News Group. "There is no fundamental fairness to the manner in which these matters are resolved. Clearly, I would anticipate an arbitration." The 42-year-old Haney coached Hernandez and McCusker at MG Elite Gymnastics in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

State govt working towards economic revival, says Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government has a plan in place for the revival of its economy after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting leaders of various political parti...

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing that nobody has ever seen. Now he is trying to make a virtue of a lower number, arguing that the efforts of his administration have warded off a far greater death toll...

FIFPro lauds growth of women's game but calls for protection

A report on the state of womens soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwid...

Glenmark Pharma gets DCGI nod for clinical trials of Favipiravir tablets on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020