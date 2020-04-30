Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Athletics hands over Salazar file to British anti-doping agency

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:33 IST
UK Athletics hands over Salazar file to British anti-doping agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UK Athletics said it had at last handed over an internal report into its relationship with banned American coach Alberto Salazar during the time he worked with track star Mo Farah to Britain's national anti-doping agency. The report dates back to 2015 and was prompted by a BBC documentary on Salazar.

The disgraced coach is currently serving a four-year ban imposed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency in October for offenses that include trafficking in testosterone, tampering with the doping control process, and administering illicit infusions of the fat-burning substance L-carnitine. Salazar, who denies wrongdoing, has appealed against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Just over a month ago, an independent review of both the 2015 report and another undertaken two years later, was published. But United Kingdom Anti-Doping executive chief Nicole Sapstead demanded to see the original report in full after UK Athletics merely provided an edited summary.

UK Athletics responded by saying it was "wholly wrong and inaccurate" to suggest they were "being obstructive in this matter," with chief executive Joanna Coates saying earlier this month the report would go to UKAD just as soon as all confidentiality procedures had been completed. UK Athletics confirmed Wednesday the report had been sent over, a statement saying: "UKA can confirm that the 2015 report has been provided to UKAD.

"UKA remains fully committed to protecting the integrity of the sport and the pursuit of clean athletics and we will continue to assist UKAD with any further queries." Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah, twice champion at both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, worked with Salazar from 2011-2017. The British distance great, who has never failed a drug test, is not accused of any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

State govt working towards economic revival, says Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government has a plan in place for the revival of its economy after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting leaders of various political parti...

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing that nobody has ever seen. Now he is trying to make a virtue of a lower number, arguing that the efforts of his administration have warded off a far greater death toll...

FIFPro lauds growth of women's game but calls for protection

A report on the state of womens soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwid...

Glenmark Pharma gets DCGI nod for clinical trials of Favipiravir tablets on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020