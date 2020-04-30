Left Menu
Stay home, bake cake: Raina's birthday wish for Rohit Sharma

Batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday asked Rohit Sharma to stay home and bake a cake as the right-handed batter celebrates his 33rd birthday today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:00 IST
Rohit Sharma with Suresh Raina (Photo/ Suresh Raina Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit," Raina tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle also shared a video of some of the special knocks played by Rohit in Test cricket to wish the batsman a very happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, Hitman. On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata, #HappyBirthdayRohit," BCCI tweeted.

Coach of the Indian side, Ravi Shastri tweeted: "Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness, God Bless". Pacer Mohammed Shami also took to Twitter to send in his wishes for Rohit Sharma.

"Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too! @ImRo45," Shami tweeted. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.

During the tournament, he had also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has so far scored 14,029 runs across all formats. Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format as he played a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

In the longest format, he has also reinvented himself as the batsman started opening the batting in Test cricket last year. Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

