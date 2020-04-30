Left Menu
Development News Edition

Livid AIBA hits out at BFI, accuses it of not paying past host fee as well

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 13:53 IST
Livid AIBA hits out at BFI, accuses it of not paying past host fee as well
AIBA logo Image Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India has still not paid "almost two-third" of the host city fee for conducting the 2018 women's world championship, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has said, accusing the BFI of failing to "comply with its obligations." After the BFI stated that AIBA acted in haste by taking away the 2021 men's world championship from the country for non-payment of host city fee, the global governing body hit back in a statement on late Wednesday night. "The decision by AIBA was also prompted by the fact that almost two-thirds of the Host Fee due by BFI for having hosted the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships remains outstanding to date, more than 18 months after the event," the AIBA stated.

"This host fees should have been paid by BFI in summer 2018. AIBA showed a lot of patience and comprehension, agreeing on numerous successive repayment plans, which were never respected by BFI," it added. The BFI did not offer any immediate response to the latest salvo fired by AIBA and top officials declined to comment on the matter.

The AIBA, which has been suspended by the IOC for financial and administrative mismanagement, did not disclose the amount which is due to be paid by BFI for the 2018 event, which was held in the national capital. AIBA handed over the 2021 men's championship, originally allotted to India in 2017, to the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday.

The BFI had acknowledged the delay in payment for the men's event but blamed it on "procedural complications" arising out of the AIBA's failure to resolve "issues" with regards to the account in which the money was to be transferred. The payment of what is estimated to be USD 4 million was due to be made on December 2 last year.

"AIBA also disputes the reasons given by BFI for not paying their dues to AIBA. Since June 2019, Serbia is no longer on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). BFI managed to make some payments to AIBA in the course of winter 2020," the AIBA said in its latest statement. "In the current situation, AIBA cannot take the risk to suffer further losses caused by BFI's failure to comply with its obligations," it added.

AIBA has also imposed a cancellation penalty of USD 500 on the BFI, which called it "shocking and surprising". "...both parties are working for an amicable solution. BFI is confident that the penalty will be waived off and we will host World Championships in future," the BFI had said.

AIBA also disputed BFI's claim that it had invited fresh bids for the event in December itself. "New Delhi did not fulfill its obligations to pay the hosting fee as mentioned in the Host City Agreement, despite numerous reminders by AIBA and after having been offered multiple options to settle their obligations, AIBA had no choice but to terminate the contract in April 2020," it said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1

The Punjab Congress has asked all people in the state to raise the national tricolour from their homesrooftops on May 1 to register their support in the fight against COVID-19.The event, coinciding with May Day Labour Day, will serve to und...

Agri-startups can offer tech solutions to keep food supply chain rolling amid COVID-19 crisis: Study

Agri-startups, which are growing at a 25 percent year-on-year basis, can offer tech solutions to help the Indian farm sector to keep food and farm supply chain rolling during and post lockdown phase, according to a study by industry body Fi...

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020