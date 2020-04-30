Kenyan footballer, Michael Kibwage donates foodstuff to slum footballers

Kenyan footballer who plays as a defender for Kenya, Michael Kibwage has donated foodstuff to over fifty footballers from Mukuru Slums on April 29, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The donation includes rice, maize flour, pasta, and cooking oil, and the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Football Club captain says he understands the plight of the youth in the informal settlements.

"Most of these people are my friends and were my teammates back then and I, therefore, understand what they are going through right now," Kibwage said.

"Apart from playing football, they do menial jobs to get their daily bread and that is impossible at the moment. I might not have much but it's obvious I am now at a better position and I had to do something no matter how small," he added.

Kibwage has now urged fellow footballers to remember grassroots footballers and other underprivileged members of the society during these tough times. Kibwage is much active on social media and also urges people to stay home in the current threat of coronavirus.

Your health is the most important thing right now 😉...Stay at home when necessary...Follow my good friends @SportsCareKE and contact them for any digital media work...#mk12 pic.twitter.com/wD3YC8NaEu — Michael Kibwage 12 (@12Kibwage) April 27, 2020

Michael Kibwage said, "I know Kenyan footballers don't earn a lot of money and are also struggling to make ends meet but for those that are still earning no matter how small spare something small for the upcoming footballers in the slums. We rise by lifting others."

Kibwage joined KCB Football Club in 2018 after spending two seasons at AFC Leopards.