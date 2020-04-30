Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Texans will not pick up option on CB Conley

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:14 IST
Reports: Texans will not pick up option on CB Conley

The Houston Texans are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Gareon Conley, multiple media outlets reported. The decision will spare the Texans a guaranteed $10.24 million for the 2021 season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Conley, who is slated to make $1.892 million in 2020, per Spotrac, was acquired by Houston from the then-Oakland Raiders in October for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Conley, 24, had 50 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in 14 games last season with the Raiders and Texans. He has notched 94 tackles and four interceptions in 31 career games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley is expected to serve as a starting cornerback this season for Houston, which saw two-time Pro Bowl selection Johnathan Joseph sign a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. Penn State cornerback John Reid was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Texans, who ranked 28th in the league in total yards allowed and 29th against the pass.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air makes final offer to bondholders ahead of rescue plan vote

Norwegian Air made a last-ditch attempt on Thursday to win support from bondholders for its rescue plan by improving the conditions of a debt swap, minutes before a meeting to vote on the deal was due to take place. Bondholders were set to ...

US intel: Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory

US intelligence agencies have concluded that the new coronavirus was not manmade or genetically modified but say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese...

Navi Mumbai airport construction to be little delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

The construction of the international airport at Navi Mumbai will be little delayed due to the situation arising out of&#160; the coronavirus pandemic, GVK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Reddy said on Thursday. He is also the Managing Director ...

IHCL distributes over 10 lakh meals to healthcare providers, migrant workers

Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday said it has distributed over 10 lakh meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The meals have been distributed in Mumbai, New De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020