Reports: Texans will not pick up option on CB Conley

The Houston Texans are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Gareon Conley, multiple media outlets reported. The decision will spare the Texans a guaranteed $10.24 million for the 2021 season, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Conley, who is slated to make $1.892 million in 2020, per Spotrac, was acquired by Houston from the then-Oakland Raiders in October for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Conley, 24, had 50 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in 14 games last season with the Raiders and Texans. He has notched 94 tackles and four interceptions in 31 career games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley is expected to serve as a starting cornerback this season for Houston, which saw two-time Pro Bowl selection Johnathan Joseph sign a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. Penn State cornerback John Reid was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Texans, who ranked 28th in the league in total yards allowed and 29th against the pass.

--Field Level Media