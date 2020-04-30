Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Bengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:02 IST
NFL-Bengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era

The Cincinnati Bengals released long-time starting quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday, clearing the way for first overall draft pick Joe Burrow to take over the reins at the struggling NFL team.

The decision to release Dalton, who owns a number of the franchise's passing records, came a week after the Bengals selected Burrow with the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, which was held online to stem the spread of the coronavirus. "Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement.

"This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him." Dalton, who the Bengals selected 35th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, was a three-time Pro Bowler in Cincinnati and is the team's all-time leader in completions, touchdown passes, passer rating and 300-yard passing games.

Dalton, 32, began his NFL career by leading the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths, a run that included AFC North division titles in 2013 and 2015. But the Bengals, who have not made the NFL playoffs since the 2015 season and are coming off a league-worst 2-14 campaign, appear ready to hand the starting quarterback job to Burrow.

The 23-year-old Burrow won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December and led Louisiana State University to a national championship the next month. Burrow, who left Ohio State as a graduate transfer after the 2017 season, is fresh off one of the best seasons in college football history as he led the country in passing yards, total offense and completion percentage, and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

In the national title game, Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran in for another score.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

France sees lowest weekday COVID-19 death toll increase since end March

The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 289 or 1.2 to 24,376 on Thursday, the lowest increase on a weekday since end March, government data showed. On Sunday, only 242 new deaths were reported, but on S...

Five more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 42, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the five fresh cases, one was reported from Ka...

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up differe...

Soccer-Plans for training first step in Premier League's 'Project Restart'

Premier League clubs will discuss plans for resuming the season in a conference call on Friday but the practicalities of how to even begin training will be the first obstacle they have to overcome with Project Restart.The league is hoping t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020