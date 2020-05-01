Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs boss says NBA leaders all plan for return to play

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:37 IST
Spurs boss says NBA leaders all plan for return to play

NBA team presidents are unanimous in wanting to resume the 2019-20 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic as soon as it's safe, San Antonio Spurs chief executive R.C. Buford says. Buford spoke on a conference call with Texas reporters on Thursday, according to a posting on the NBA's website, and dismissed any notion team executives were wanting to shut down the campaign.

"I just got off a team presidents' call before I jumped on with you guys, and every intention is to return to play and to try to create the best environment we can for the league and for the fans," Buford said. "We're all on board for that." A CNBC report Thursday said some team executives and player agents had pushed for the season to be called off, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James taking to Twitter to say he hadn't heard any such suggestions and was ready to resume the season. Buford said talks continue about what a return might look like and when spectators might be able to attend NBA games again.

"We're having those discussions with the league, and most of those discussions will be league-wide determinations on how we present our games at the point and time when we do present our games," Buford said. "There's so much conversation right now about how we can best engage our games and our fans. No decisions have been made. This is unchartered territory.

"We would love to be able to interact with our community in a safe environment. I think the league's mission is to do that once we have all the information we need to be able to accomplish that." The NBA is examining several return scenarios, but whether or not the regular season is completed before playoffs begin remains uncertain. "Until we're clear on the timing for a safe environment, it's impossible to designate the individual scenarios that might happen," Buford said.

"We're modeling multiple scenarios that have not only our teams, our league, our players, our media partners -- there are multiple people at those tables having those decisions, and we hope we'll do what's best for our fans. "Around the country and around the world, people are missing sports and we're missing playing. I think that's the problem we're trying to solve." - Can't just blow whistle - Buford said team fitness trainers have worked with players on fitness workouts over iPads from each person's garages, with some players doing injury rehabilitation at home while guided from afar by trainers.

Buford is on a league competition advisory group concerned about how much time it would take players to return to playing shape after such an extended break without gym workouts. "I would guess that there are many of these guys that have never gone two months without being able to get into a gym," Buford said.

"Everybody's dying to get in and dribble a ball. But I do think that we can't just blow a whistle and 10 days later think that we're going to put our players in an environment that's safe to return.".

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Completes First Flight From Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc VIRGIN GALACTICS SPACESHIPTWO COMPLETES FIRST FLIGHT FROM SPACEPORT AMERICA VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS SAYS SPACESHIPTWO GOES SOLO IN NEW MEXICO AIRSPACE Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

PM discusses ways on how labour sector can power India's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on labour welfare on Friday and said the country is proud of its hardworking labour force. We discussed ways through which this sector can power Indias growth, the prime minister said in a tweet...

From contracts to time off, a plan to protect workers during coronavirus

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Companies are under growing scrutiny for how they treat their workers during the coronavirus crisis, but with health, safety and costs on the line, some may not know what steps...

France's death toll from COVID-19 rises by 218 to 24,594

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, Frances public health chief said on Friday.Jerome ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020