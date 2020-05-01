Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I've become a Balaram because of Chuni'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST
'I've become a Balaram because of Chuni'

The multifaceted Chuni Goswami evoked a feeling of "sporting jealousy" in Tulsidas Balaram and brought him sleepless nights before he started to compete with him, run, score, win and celebrate with him. And, being spoken of in the same breath. "I have become Tulsidas Balaram because of Chuni Goswami," says, quite candidly, a part of the holy trinity of Indian football in one of the most glowing tributes for the late genius.

"I wanted to prove that I'm also no lesser than him. It was a sporting jealousy I had developed. I was not able to sleep well. I would always think of him, dream of him. I wanted to prove a point," the 83-year-old Balaram told PTI in an interaction. Along with the late PK Banerjee, they once formed the deadliest trio of strikers in Indian football history. The 82-year-old Goswami died here on Thursday after a cardiac arrest, 41 days after his equally illustrious colleague, Banerjee.

"When I first saw him, he was a young boy, surrounded by so many people and he earned a lot of name (after winning Santosh Trophy in 1955). I asked my seniors about him," the former Hyderabad forward said, recalling the 1956 Santosh Trophy. Balaram saw one match of Goswami -- Bengal's semifinal loss to Bombay as Hyderabad went on to win the championship in Trivandrum that year.

"He played very well for Bengal last year. He was of same height, same structure, the only difference was he was a little bit fair complex and I was a bit dark. I was also a young boy. "I said to myself if he can play so well why can't I also do it? There was something in me wanting to prove and I took it up as a challenge," he said about his move to Kolkata after turning down several other offers.

"Had I not seen him that particular day, I would not have become a 'Balaram'." Balaram joined traditional rivals East Bengal but he said they enjoyed the media hype and went on to become good friends. "Later on we went on to become very good friends and earned plaudits for India. I would not be 'Balaram' without him. There would be a lot of media hype surrounding us as to who's better and we thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Our fight was only on the pitch for 90 minutes. Every time I would go to their tent (Mohun Bagan) after our matches he would treat me with a soft drink and I would reciprocate." As they formed the famed triumvirate, India went on to win the 1962 Asian Games. In 12 of the 16 matches the PK-Chuni-Balaram trio were part of, between 1958 and 1962, they netted 20 of India's 36 goals.

"He fed so many passes to me, many of which resulted in goals. Every moment has been a beautiful memory of him," a saddened Balaram said from his Uttarpara residence. "Next month may be my chance. No one knows. Nobody can say about death. Whenever the call comes, you have to. Everyone has to go. I never thought Chuni will go away within a little over a month (of Banerjee's death)." Balaram lives alone at his Uttarpara residence, on the banks of river Hooghly on the other side of the Dakshineshwar temple.

"I love spending time here looking at the temple. I'm not in a mood to go back to Secunderabad despite my relatives repeatedly asking to return," Balaram said. "I made my name here. People love me here. Nobody knows me there. Everyone loves me here like their own people. I can't leave this city," he signed off.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay Pushka League. FlyToMoon 2-3 moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit 1-3. Both o...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states begin unwinding shutdowns

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020