Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDL pros say championship to include all 12 teams

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:05 IST
CDL pros say championship to include all 12 teams

The inaugural Call of Duty League Championships apparently will be an all-inclusive event. When the CDL launched earlier this year, its announced format had eight of the 12 teams earning berths in the season-ending tournament.

However, this week, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles' Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly said on a stream that the last four teams in the CDL standings also would reach the playoffs, but they would start in a losers bracket. The Dallas Empire's James "Clayster" Eubanks expanded on the format change in a Friday tweet.

"Since it got leaked already, there is a point for all of these league matches," Clayster wrote. "At Champs/Playoffs, 1/2 seed get a two round bye, 3/4 get a one round bye, 5-8 play each other first round in winners, and 9-12 start in losers. Huge to get a top seed, and huge to not start in losers. "To people not understanding this, find another way to do a 12 team bracket and I'd love to see it. This is the best way."

The reported switch is just the latest change in a challenging first campaign for the CDL. The league intended to have homestands in all markets before the coronavirus pandemic forced all matches to be held online.

After the Los Angeles Guerrillas and OpTic Gaming L.A. hosted Week 4 on March 7-8, play was halted for a month, finally resuming with online action April 10. In recent weeks, the CDL faced criticism of game lag and charges that the system was biased against teams that couldn't use servers in their area. In response, the league raised its server total from five to nine in various locations across the United States.

Also, a new pre-match procedure was added: Both teams are given the same three servers to test, and each team hands in a blind veto of one server. If the vetoes are different, the remaining server is used for the match. If the vetoes are the same, the CDL's operations team determines which of the other two servers will be utilized. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: Shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging COVID-...

Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden Wolfiez Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team. British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported...

Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys police chief said late on Friday after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lu...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020