Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Earned Australia's respect back': Langer on his side becoming No. 1 in Tests

After becoming the number one side in Test cricket, Australia's head coach Justin Langer has said that his team has won back the respect of the country.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:23 IST
'Earned Australia's respect back': Langer on his side becoming No. 1 in Tests
Australia coach Justin Langer (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After becoming the number one side in Test cricket, Australia's head coach Justin Langer has said that his team has won back the respect of the country. Australia dethroned India from the top spot in Tests and now the Men in Blue are in the third place.

Langer came in as the coach of Australia after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and it took him some time to get the side back to winning ways. Ever since the return of David Warner and Steve Smith, Australia went on to become a commendable side and the results reflect that. "We have got lots of work to do to become the team we want to be. But over the last couple of years, not only have we performed well on the field, we have performed well off it. We have earned some respect back from other teams around the world but also from Australia," Langer said in an official statement.

"When we started on this journey, there had been a lot of talk about Australia wanting to be No. 1 in the world in all three forms of the game. We took a different approach. Not once did we talk about being No. 1 ranked in the world. We wanted to be No.1 in our values and process. That is what I am most proud of," he added. In the latest ICC rankings update, that rates all matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top-ranked side in the ICC men's Test team rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place.

India is now third with 114 points. With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams were in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.

Australia has also moved to the top spot in the T20I rankings for the first time in the format. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

7 labourers returning from Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19: Basti DM

Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven laborers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.As per the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family ...

All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that all citizens will be covered under the state governments health scheme, and Maharashtra will be the first state to provide free and cashless insurance protection to its people. Speaking...

Venezuelan prison riot leaves dozens dead; warden injured

A riot erupted at a prison in central Venezuela on Friday, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who suffered a knife wound, authorities said. The...

All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday emphasized that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the red zone till May 17. All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the Red Zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where ther...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020