Report: 49ers release retired T Staley with injury settlement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:29 IST
Left tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement on April 25, was officially released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday with an injury settlement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. According to Pelissero, the 49ers ultimately will re-sign Staley and place him on the reserve/retired list.

Staley's retirement reportedly saved the 49ers $10.5 million against the 2020 salary cap. He agreed to a contract extension in June 2019 that was to run through 2021, and he was due to make a base salary of $10.55 million this year and $11.3 million next year. The 49ers found an immediate replacement for Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, trading for seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams during last weekend's draft. San Francisco sent a fifth-round draft pick in this year's draft and a third-rounder in 2021 to the Washington Redskins in exchange for Williams.

The Niners selected Staley out of Central Michigan with the 28th overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 regular-season games eight times in his 13-year career and appeared in 181 games overall -- all starts. Staley, 35, was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Staley said of his decision to retire, "My body is telling me it is time." He added in an Instagram post, "Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my limits. Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a Championship. But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family. My body was breaking down with a variety of injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and the constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life."

--Field Level Media

