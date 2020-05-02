Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suresh Raina recalls maiden T20I ton, terms it as memorable moment

On this day in 2010, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a T20I century. Recalling his memories on Saturday he termed that knock as one of the most memorable moments of his career.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:56 IST
Suresh Raina recalls maiden T20I ton, terms it as memorable moment
Indian batsman Suresh Raina (Photo/ Suresh Raina Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2010, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a T20I century. Recalling his memories on Saturday he termed that knock as one of the most memorable moments of his career. Taking to Twitter Raina wrote, "One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I'm on the field."

In the match between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Raina came to the crease in the very first over of the innings as India lost their first wicket of Murali Vijay. The left-handed batsman then went on to play a quickfire knock of 101 runs off just 60 balls. Raina's innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes.

Yuvraj Singh also played second fiddle to Raina and the duo formed an 88-run stand to put India in a comfortable position. India posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted twenty overs. The Men in Blue were successful in defending the total and the side won the match by 14 runs.

For India, Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets while defending the score of 186. However, the Men in Blue failed to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. To date, Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I centuries, while KL Rahul has two to his name in the shortest format of the game. Raina has enjoyed a great career in the shortest format of the game and he is the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League.

He has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. hospitals promise new safety measures to ease patient fears after coronavirus crush

U.S. hospitals, many past the peak coronavirus crush, are relying on plexiglass dividers, advance testing of patients and limited elevator traffic to convince people, especially those needing urgent care, that the facilities are safe.Hospit...

US commits over USD 775 million to help other countries fight COVID-19: US State Dept

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the US has committed over USD 775 million in emergency health, humanitarian and economic assistance that will help over 120 countries, including India, in fighting the pandemic, the State Department has said, as...

New 'Transformer' movie to come out in June 2022

Paramount has set a new Transformers movie for June 2022 release date. The new project, fifth in the long-running franchise, will hit the theatres on June 4, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio is currently developing mo...

ICMR plans to study whether novel coronavirus strain in India changed form

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR is planning to study whether the novel coronavirus strain in India has undergone mutation while spreading within the country over the last two months. According to a senior scientist of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020